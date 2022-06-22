8 die, 5 hurt in Maguindanao police operation

COTABATO CITY – A police law enforcement operation early turned ugly when persons wanted with warrants of arrest resisted arrest and traded shots with lawmen in Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, police director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said police forces were to serve warrants of arrest against two wanted persons Turkey Utto Latip, wanted for frustrated murder and Katindig Mustapha who was facing charges for robbery with homicide.

“These two and their armed followers opened fire on our troops that triggered a shootout,” Brig. Gen. Cabalona said during the 4 a.m. law enforcement operation.

He said the two were among the eight persons found dead in the encounter site in Barangay Mileb, Rajah Buayan, Maguindanao. A police officer was also injured.

“We recovered nine high powered guns and seven dead bodies,” Brig. Gen. Cabalona said in the vernacular.

“We are determining if these persons are affiliated with our existing threat groups in Maguindanao,” Cabalona said. Investigation and clearing operation is still on going.