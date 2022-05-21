  Saturday May, 21 2022 06:47:25 PM

8 more BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 18:15 PM Sat May 21, 2022
11
By: 
John M. Unson
The former BIFF bandits and their firearms awaiting surrender rites in Pagalungan town hall, Maguindanao. Photo courtesy of Pagalungan Vice Mayor Abdilah Abs Mamasabulod via ndbcnews.com.ph

COTABATO CITY - Eight more gunmen renounced Friday their membership with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom and pledged allegiance to the government.

Two from the eight BIFF members were experts in fabrication of powerful improvised explosive devices.

They belonged to a group led by Imam Bongos, who is facing more than 30 cases in different courts for deadly bombings in central Mindanao, extortion and multiple murders.

Col. Jovencio Gonzales, commander of the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade, said Saturday the eight BIFF men agreed to return to the fold of law through the efforts of the local government unit of Pagalungan municipality in  Maguindanao and officials of the 90th Infantry Battalion.

The BIFF, fashioned from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is tagged in all bomb attacks since 2014 in the adjoining provinces of Region 12 and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The eight gunmen yielded assault rifles, improvised explosive devices, a B40 anti-tank rocket and grenade launchers to Pagalungan Vice Mayor Abdillah Mamasabulod and Lt. Col. Rommel Mundala of the 90th IB in the presence of Gonzales.

“We ought to thank the LGU of Pagalungan for helping convince them to return to mainstream society,” Gonzales said.

More than 300 members of the BIFF and the equally notorious Dawlah Islamiya terror group in central Mindanao have surrendered to different units of the 6th Infantry Division, where the 603rd Infantry Brigade and the 90th IB belong, in the past 24 months.

Many of them have been reintroduced to the local communities with the help of LGUs and different government agencies, now thriving peacefully as farmers, tricycle drivers, carpenters, fishermen and entrepreneurs.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

8 more BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY - Eight more gunmen renounced Friday their membership with the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom and pledged allegiance to the...

Mauler of town poll official in Maguindanao arrested

COTABATO CITY --- The police clamped down Friday a man who mauled a poll official in a voting precinct in Datu Piang, Maguindanao during the May 9...

231 aspiring soldiers begin Army training in Maguindanao

  CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - More than 200 aspiring soldiers have been welcomed Friday by officials of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division...

11 NPAs yield to Army in North Cotabato

COTABATO CITY – Eleven communist rebels who claimed they were given empty promises by New Peoples Army (NPA) leaders have surrendered to government...

Body formed to study revision that lifted SoCot mining ban

KORONADAL CITY – The South Cotabato government has created a Technical Working Group (TWG) to study the Sangguniang Panlalawigan's (SP)...