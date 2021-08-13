8 more die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)
ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (156) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (143) NEW RECOVERIES
EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato,
One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat,
One (1) reported death from Tacurong City,
One (1) reported death from President Quirino, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato,
Overall, there are a total of 30,386 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,134 (10.31%) are active cases, 26,260 (86.42%) recoveries and 987 (3.25%) COVID-19 related deaths.