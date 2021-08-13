  Friday Aug, 13 2021 05:17:04 AM

8 more die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

HEALTH • 18:45 PM Thu Aug 12, 2021
29
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

ONE-HUNDRED-FIFTY-SIX (156) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (143) NEW RECOVERIES

EIGHT (8) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

One (1) reported death from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Tampakan, South Cotabato, 

One (1) reported death from Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat,

One (1) reported death from Tacurong City, 

One (1) reported death from President Quirino, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato, 

Overall, there are a total of 30,386 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,134 (10.31%) are active cases, 26,260 (86.42%) recoveries and 987 (3.25%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 12, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 54 KABACAN 1 M'LANG 45 TULUNAN SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 21 KORONADAL CITY POLOMOLOK 3 10 SURALLAH TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 2 BAGUMBAYAN ISULAN 2 3 1 LAMBAYONG LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 2 10 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 156 (Page f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region SFICEA REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 12, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 53 ARAKAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 1 3 1 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 7 10 LAKESEB 16 NORALA POLOMOLOK 1 15 STO. NIÑO 23 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 8 143 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH- Center for Health (Page of 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

