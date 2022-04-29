9 more NPAs in Sultan Kudarat surrender to Army

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - Nine members of the New People’s Army surrendered here Wednesday and pledged allegiance to the government.

The group belonged to the NPA’s self-styled West Daguma Front-Far South Mindanao Region, whose top leaders are mostly wanted by different courts in central Mindanao for heinous crimes.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said Friday the nine NPAs surrendered through the intercession of local executives in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Lebak and Kalamansig towns and officials of the 37th Infantry Battalion and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

They turned in two AK-47 assault rifles, a 5.56 millimeter M653 carbine, an M16 assault rifle, two .45 caliber pistols, a 9 millimeter machine pistol, an MK2 fragmentation grenade, components for improvised explosive devices and booby traps.

More than a hundred NPAs surrendered to units of 6th ID in central Mindanao in the past 14 months, now being reintroduced to mainstream society by the division and local government units in the region.

No fewer than 50 of them yielded to local leaders and officials of units of 6th ID deployed in Sultan Kudarat province.