  Friday Apr, 29 2022 10:16:46 AM

9 more NPAs in Sultan Kudarat surrender to Army

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 10:00 AM Fri Apr 29, 2022
7
By: 
John M. Unson
The firearms turned in by the nine New People’s Army guerillas.  (From 6th ID)

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - Nine members of the New People’s Army surrendered here Wednesday and pledged allegiance to the government.

The group belonged to the NPA’s self-styled West Daguma Front-Far South Mindanao Region, whose top leaders are mostly wanted by different courts in central Mindanao for heinous crimes.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said Friday the nine NPAs surrendered through the intercession of local executives in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Lebak and Kalamansig towns and officials of the 37th Infantry Battalion and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

They turned in two AK-47 assault rifles, a 5.56 millimeter M653 carbine, an M16 assault rifle, two .45 caliber pistols, a 9 millimeter machine pistol, an MK2 fragmentation grenade, components for improvised explosive devices and booby traps.

More than a hundred NPAs surrendered to units of 6th ID in central Mindanao in the past 14 months, now being reintroduced to mainstream society by the division and local government units in the region.

No fewer than 50 of them yielded to local leaders and officials of units of 6th ID deployed in Sultan Kudarat province.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

9 more NPAs in Sultan Kudarat surrender to Army

LEBAK, Sultan Kudarat - Nine members of the New People’s Army surrendered here Wednesday and pledged allegiance to the government. The group...

Soldier, 5 Dawlah gunmen killed in Lanao Sur encounters

MARAWI CITY--- A soldier and five Dawlah Islamiya gunmen were killed while four others were wounded in gunfights yesterday in Butig, Lanao del Sur...

"A precedent for future victims of war, destruction," Int'l Alert PH on Marawi compensation act

COTABATO CITY - Civic organization leaders, NGOs and International Alert Philippines (IAP) on Thursday lauded the signing into law of a compensation...

Cotabato Light announces power interruption for April 30

COTABATO CITY - As part of maintenance activities, the Cotabato Light has scheduled a four hour brownout in Kalanganan 2 on Saturday April 30.

Aspirant for Koronadal council dies due to cardiac arrest

KORONADAL CITY –– An engineer who is seeking a seat in the city council here under the slate of incumbent mayor has died due to cardiac arrest,...