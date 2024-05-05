2 BIFFs yield to Army in MagSur

RADJAH BUAYAN, Maguindanao del Sur - On May 3, 2024, the 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion presented two Former Violent Extremists (FVEs) to the local government of Shariff Aguak and Shariff Saydona Mustapha, both of Maguindanao Del Sur at the Army headquarters in Barangay Zapakan here.

Lt. Colonel Udgie Villan, 33IB commanding officer, led the presentation of the two (2) former BIFF members from Karialan and Bungos Faction for their formal return to the folds of the law together with their surrendered war materiel; one Rocket Launcher, Light, 40mm: RPG; one Pistol, cal .45 , and one Submachine Gun, 9mm.

The event was witnessed by Brig. Gen. Oreiel Pangcog, commander of 601st Infantry Brigade and the local government of Shariff Aguak with Hon. Daud Upam, SB Member representing Hon. Akmad B. Ampatuan, Municipal Mayor and Mr. Omar Sissay Jr, Mun. Secretary of Shariff Saydona Mustapha representing Hon. Sajid Andre S. Ampatuan, Municipal Mayor.

During the activity, Hon. Daud Upam and Mr. Omar Sissay extended their support on the said endeavor and acknowledged the good decision of the FVEs in returning to the government. They emphasized that the decision they have made are not only for themselves but also for the betterment of their families specially their children. They also stressed, gratitude on the efforts of the unit in facilitating the peaceful surrender of the FVEs and the other initiatives on peace building in the municipalities under the unit’s area of operations.

In his address, Gen. Pangcog commended the seamless coordination between the local government from barangay to municipality and the military. Further, he also gratefully acknowledged the FVE’s decision as a positive step towards fostering peace in the community and urged them to inspire their former comrades to follow and live in peace.

He also stressed out that coordination will be made with the government agencies and BARMM for the livelihood assistance to uplift the living condition of the said FVEs.

The activity concluded with the ceremonial hand over of immediate assistance, each FVEs have received 25 kgs sack of rice and cash coming from the municipality of Shariff Aguak and Shariff Saydona Mustapha, both of Maguindanao Del Sur.

The 33rd Infantry (Makabayan) Battalion remains steadfast in its commitment to its mission of serving the people and securing the land. The successful reintegration of the FVEs into the society stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the local government and military in pursuit of a shared vision for peace and prosperity in Maguindanao Del Sur.