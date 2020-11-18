AboitizPower unit Cotabato Light upgrades power substation, improves reliability

COTABATO CITY – The AboitizPower distribution unit, Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) is currently undergoing a major upgrade of its Malagapas substation.

This upgrade provides the company with an increased energy capacity, ensuring better reliability of power across its franchise area.

The project involves the installation of new electrical equipment, including the addition of a 15-MVA transformer - a new device that is used to control and protect the equipment at the site.

Regarding the new upgrades, Cotabato Light President and COO Valentin S. Saludes III has emphasized the firm’s commitment to better serve customers in the following statement:

“The completion of the Malagapas Substation additional capacity will better serve future electric demand while providing more reliable and continuous power to the Cotabato Light franchise area.”

“The new equipment includes state-of-the-art remote monitoring and operating capabilities and protective devices, which will mean fewer power outages and faster restoration times for customers. This is Cotabato Light’s commitment to Advance Business and Communities,” he said.

This enhancement project will address the growing power demand for business and residential customers throughout Cotabato Light’s franchise area.

The project began in June 2020 and is expected to be completed and energised by the end of this year.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It advances business and communities by providing reliable and ample power supply at a reasonable and competitive price, and with the least adverse effects on the environment and host communities.

The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines with a balanced portfolio of assets located across the country. It is a major producer of Cleanergy, its brand for clean and renewable energy with several hydroelectric, geothermal, and solar power generation facilities. It also has thermal power plants in its generation portfolio to support the base load and peak energy demands of the country.

The company also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.

In the next 10 years, AboitizPower looks to significantly expand its Cleanergy portfolio, in support of the government's efforts to promote renewable energy in the country and as the company's contribution to the global renewable energy targets.

Sixty-five percent (65%) of AboitizPower's new capacities will be sourced from renewables, resulting in an almost 50:50 Cleanergy and thermal capacity mix by 2030.