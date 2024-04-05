  Friday Apr, 05 2024 02:13:40 AM

AFP intensifies cyber defense capabilities

Priam Nepomuceno
AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla (PNA file photo by Priam F. Nepomuceno)

MANILA – As hackers continue to attack government websites, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday said it is boosting its cyberdefense capabilities by investing in technology and personnel that could help neutralize the threat.

"The AFP is enhancing its cyber capabilities through a combination of modernization efforts and strategic investments in technology, training, and partnerships,” AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla told Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

These include upgrading the AFP cyberinfrastructure, investing in cutting-edge cybersecurity tools and software, and providing specialized training to personnel, Padilla said.

Aside from this, she said the AFP is also collaborating with other government agencies, international partners, and private sector experts to stay ahead of evolving cyberthreats.

"We are also enjoining cyber professionals to join our ranks or become reservists," she said.

She said dedicated cyber units like the AFP Cyber Group and sub-units within the Army, Navy and Air Force are part of their efforts to beef up their defenses against cyberattacks.

She added that they are investigating these cyberattacks to identify the suspects and their possible motives. 

