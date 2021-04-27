AFP scores anew as offensives continue in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- The Joint Task Force Sulu neutralized a total of 84 ASG personalities during the first four months of 2021.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., Commander of the Western Mindanao Command said, “We have gained grounds so we are sustaining the momentum to possibly neutralize all the remaining terrorists in Sulu.”

While conducting combat operations, troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu encountered more or less five Abu Sayyaf Group members at the reported location of sub-group leader Mundi Sawadjaan around 7:23 in the morning on April 27, 2021.

“Our troops proceeded to Kagay Hill, Sitio Manubud, Barangay Danag, Patikul, Sulu after receiving a report of the enemy sighting in the area,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Commander of the JTF Sulu.

A running gun battle ensued which lasted for 15 minutes after which the enemies scampered in different directions.

1102nd Infantry Brigade Commander Col. Benjamin Batara, Jr. said that based on the initial report no one was hurt on the government side while an enemy was killed during the encounter.

“Operating troops recovered one enemy cadaver which was brought to Camp Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for the identification of the slain terrorist,” said Col. Batara, Jr.

Pursuit and clearing operations are being conducted as of this time.

“I directed the subordinate units to continue pursuing the fleeing terrorists and establish blockades on the possible withdrawal routes,” said Maj. Gen. Gonzales.

“We are exhausting all our resources to limit the movements of the enemies and eventually neutralize their hardcore leaders,” Maj. Gen. Gonzales added.

Since January 2021, a total of 84 ASG personalities were neutralized in Sulu seven of which were killed, 70 surrendered, and seven were apprehended.

“Congratulations to the officers, men, and women of the JTF Sulu for your numerous feats. Remain steadfast as you continue to endeavor toward the achievement of lasting peace not only for our brothers and sisters Tausug but for the future generations,” said Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr.