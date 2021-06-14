  Monday Jun, 14 2021 07:13:46 PM

After days of silence, Magpet mayor admits he is COVID-19 positive

Local News • 16:15 PM Mon Jun 14, 2021
32
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mayor Florenito Gonzaga today admitted he was positive for COVID-19, days after he was not seen at the mayor's office and rumored to be in the hospital for still unknown illness.

In a statement posted on Uswag Magpet FB page, Gonzaga said he had just received the results of his swab test that he was positive of the virus and that's the reason why it was only now (Monday) that he issued official statement.

A resident of Magpet said the mayor's office should have issued statement that the local chief executive was in the hospital so the people will not keep on guessing and posting on social media various speculations. 

Vice Mayor Rogelio Marañon assumed as acting mayor on Friday (June 11) after a friend confirmed to him that Gonzaga has been in the hosital in Kidapawan City since Wednesday, (June 9).

However, Marañon and all members of town council were ordered by the town IATF to isolate after one of council members have tested positive of COVID-19.

The town DILG officer assumed Monday as caretaker.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

COVID 19 UPDATE: 368 patients recover, 280 new infections, 10 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 14, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-EIGHTY (280) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT...

After days of silence, Magpet mayor admits he is COVID-19 positive

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mayor Florenito Gonzaga today admitted he was positive for COVID-19, days after he was not seen at the mayor's office and rumored to...

8 Abu wanted Abu Sayyaf members arrested in Jolo 

COTABATO CITY --- A combined military-police team arrested eight wanted Abu Sayyaf members, one of them a minor, in an operation in Jolo town in...

Lake Sebu Mayor Gandam tests positive for COVID-19

KORONADAL CITY - Lake Sebu Mayor Floro Gandam, kinumpirmang nagpositibo ito sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ayon sa alkalde, asymptomatic ang...

DILG acts as caretaker of Magpet after elected officials go on isolation/quarantine

MAGPET, North Cotabato - Inaantay nalang ngayon ng Municipal Local Government Operations Officer o MLGOO ang official report mula sa Municipal Health...