After days of silence, Magpet mayor admits he is COVID-19 positive

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Mayor Florenito Gonzaga today admitted he was positive for COVID-19, days after he was not seen at the mayor's office and rumored to be in the hospital for still unknown illness.

In a statement posted on Uswag Magpet FB page, Gonzaga said he had just received the results of his swab test that he was positive of the virus and that's the reason why it was only now (Monday) that he issued official statement.

A resident of Magpet said the mayor's office should have issued statement that the local chief executive was in the hospital so the people will not keep on guessing and posting on social media various speculations.

Vice Mayor Rogelio Marañon assumed as acting mayor on Friday (June 11) after a friend confirmed to him that Gonzaga has been in the hosital in Kidapawan City since Wednesday, (June 9).

However, Marañon and all members of town council were ordered by the town IATF to isolate after one of council members have tested positive of COVID-19.

The town DILG officer assumed Monday as caretaker.