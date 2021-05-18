ALARMING! 213 new cases ng COVID-19 in single day, naitala sa Region 12

WHOAHHH: LOOK Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (213) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED (100) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City and one in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat:

The 8673rd reported confirmed case, 62 years old male. Cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical - Septic Shock; Diabetes Mellitus Type II.

The 9009th reported confirmed case, 68 years old male. Cause of death is COVID-19 Confirmed Critical; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID Pneumonia - Critical; Diabetes Mellitus.

One (1) reported death from Palimbang Sultan Kudarat, the 9090th reported confirmed case, 43 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed Case; Community Acquired Pneumonia, Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 9,398 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,540 (16.39%) are active cases, 7,555 (80.39%) recoveries and 301 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.