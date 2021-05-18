  Tuesday May, 18 2021 11:53:34 PM

ALARMING! 213 new cases ng COVID-19 in single day, naitala sa Region 12

HEALTH • 22:30 PM Tue May 18, 2021
20
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

WHOAHHH: LOOK Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 18, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (213) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED (100) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City and one in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat:

The 8673rd reported confirmed case, 62 years old male. Cause of death is COVID-19 Pneumonia Critical - Septic Shock; Diabetes Mellitus Type II.

The 9009th reported confirmed case, 68 years old male. Cause of death is COVID-19 Confirmed Critical; Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome; Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID Pneumonia - Critical; Diabetes Mellitus.

One (1) reported death from Palimbang Sultan Kudarat, the 9090th reported confirmed case, 43 years old male. Cause of Death is Acute Respiratory Failure Secondary to COVID-19 Confirmed Case; Community Acquired Pneumonia, Severe.

Overall, there are a total of 9,398 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 1,540 (16.39%) are active cases, 7,555 (80.39%) recoveries and 301 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 16 ANTIPAS 4 CARMEN KABACAN 1 1 1 LIBUNGAN M'LANG 3 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL KIAMBA MALAPATAN 13 12 2 29 MAITUM f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS MAY 18, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 16 ANTIPAS 4 CARMEN KABACAN 1 1 1 LIBUNGAN M'LANG 3 PIKIT SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 ALABEL KIAMBA MALAPATAN 13 12 2 29 MAITUM f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 26 ALEOSAN CARMEN 1 1 KIDAPAWAN CITY MIDSAYAP 1 4 PIKIT 11 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 GLAN KIAMBA 1 7 MAITUM 4 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS MAY 6:00 PM 2021 SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 12 12 POLOMOLOK 4 TANTANGAN 4 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 2 ISULAN TACURONG CITY 3 5 REGION XII 100 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center foHealth for Health 2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

ALARMING! 213 new cases ng COVID-19 in single day, naitala sa Region 12

WHOAHHH: LOOK Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 18, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTEEN (213) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED (100) NEW...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 18, 2021)

NEWSCAST 1    177 PASYENTE ang gumaling sa Region 12 mula sa COVID, may 95 na bagong kaso din ang naitala. 2    BPATs...

Mangudadatu suspends Isulan vice mayor, 5 councilors over graft charges

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – Sultan Kudarat Gov. Suharto “Teng” Mangudadatu on Monday ordered the 45-preventive suspension against a town vice mayor and...

PH to ‘prepare for the worst’ with new Covid variants: Duterte

MANILA – The government might be forced to go full blast on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), in case the country faces a worst-case...

Koronadal LGU intensifies enforcement of anti-COVID-19 measures

KORONADAL CITY --- Personnel of the city police impounded 45 motorcycles and held for orientation 63 violators of curfew and other local anti-COVID-...