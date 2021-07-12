  Monday Jul, 12 2021 04:33:51 PM

Almost 10K South Cotabateños to receive 2nd dose of COVID-19 jabs

HEALTH • 14:00 PM Mon Jul 12, 2021
PIA South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - At least 9,650 frontline healthcare workers (A1), senior citizens (A2), and persons with co-morbidity in South Cotabato will soon begin receiving their second dose of vaccine against coronavirus disease.

This, after the Department of Health - Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region delivered Monday (July 12) the same number of vials of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine to the South Cotabato Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO).

This latest batch of vaccines, according to South Cotabato IPHO are intended for individuals in A1, A2, and A3 priority groups across the province who received their first jab of COVID-19 vaccine from the June 16 vaccine delivery which included 2,650 in Koronadal City, 1,000 in Polomolok, 1,000 in Sto. Niño, 500 in Norala, 500 in Tantangan, and 4,000 vials shared among the remaining six LGUs, namely, Tampakan, Tupi, Lake Sebu, Surallah, Banga, and Tboli.

