  Friday Oct, 14 2022 12:47:23 AM

Amuck kills soldier, 2 others in Basilan

TIMRA Reports • 09:45 AM Thu Oct 13, 2022
69
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- A former member of the Abu Sayyaf shot dead two villagers and a soldier in a shooting rampage Tuesday in Sumisip town in Basilan.

Brig. Gen. John Guguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters here that the suspect, Nuri Jaari Ismael, was also shot dead by responding policemen and soldiers.

Guyguyon said Ismael first grabbed the M16 rifle of a member of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion, a corporal, and repeatedly shot him in the chest, causing his instant death. 

The full name of the soldier was, meantime, withheld, pending notification of his family.

After he felled the Army corporal in Barangay Pamatsaken in Sumisip with several shots in the chest, Ismael ran away and killed using the same rifle villagers Alsaidi Abbilul and and Kannami Burung Jannatul in Barangay Central Sumisip in the same town.

Responding companions of the slain 64th IB corporal, volunteer community watchmen and personnel of the municipal police force eventually shot Ismael dead for refusing to yield as they cornered him in Barangay Central Sumisip. (John Felix Unson)

