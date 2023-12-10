  Sunday Dec, 10 2023 07:45:37 PM

Another resident of Pikit, North Cotabato shot dead

Peace and Order • 14:45 PM Sun Dec 10, 2023
102
By: 
John Felix Unson
The latest victim of a gun attack in Pikit, North Cotabato, tricycle driver Nasser Kasi Dagandal. (From Pikit MPS)

COTABATO CITY - A tricycle driver was killed in another gun attack in the troubled Pikit, North Cotabato province, where 59 people had been killed one after another since 2020 in its barangays, all unsolved.

The Pikit Municipal Police Station, in a report to Col. Harold Ramos of the Provincial Police Office and the police director of Region 12, Brigadier Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, identified the fatality as Nasser Kasi Dagandal, 36, who died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head.

Dagandal, a resident of Barangay Makabual in Pikit, was shot with a pistol by an attacker at a busy stretch of the Vidal Cabañog Street in the town proper of the municipality.

His killer managed to escape immediately amid the commotion in the surroundings triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene.

Pikit has been hitting the news since 2020 owing to the never ending killings in its barangays and sporadic clashes among local armed groups.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Appointment of women to sensitive BARMM posts hailed

COTABATO CITY - Advocates of women empowerment and groups helping protect their rights were elated with the appointment of three from the sector...

Appointment of women to sensitive BARMM posts hailed

COTABATO CITY - Advocates of women empowerment and groups helping protect their rights were elated with the appointment of three from the sector...

Another resident of Pikit, North Cotabato shot dead

COTABATO CITY - A tricycle driver was killed in another gun attack in the troubled Pikit, North Cotabato province, where 59 people had been...

Cotabato Light CSR outreach program in city's Kalanganan

It's a wrap! Cotabato Light Community Outreach Activity successfully extended to the children and parents of Sitio Tarebeng, Kalanganan Mother,...

Ex-Rep. Mastura wants CAB-compliant BEC in BARMM, files petition in intervention in SC

MANILA – Former Maguindanao Congressman and principal author of Republic Act No. 7941 or the Party-List System Act, lawyher Michael O. Mastura,...