Another resident of Pikit, North Cotabato shot dead

COTABATO CITY - A tricycle driver was killed in another gun attack in the troubled Pikit, North Cotabato province, where 59 people had been killed one after another since 2020 in its barangays, all unsolved.

The Pikit Municipal Police Station, in a report to Col. Harold Ramos of the Provincial Police Office and the police director of Region 12, Brigadier Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, identified the fatality as Nasser Kasi Dagandal, 36, who died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head.

Dagandal, a resident of Barangay Makabual in Pikit, was shot with a pistol by an attacker at a busy stretch of the Vidal Cabañog Street in the town proper of the municipality.

His killer managed to escape immediately amid the commotion in the surroundings triggered by the gunshots that reverberated through the scene.

Pikit has been hitting the news since 2020 owing to the never ending killings in its barangays and sporadic clashes among local armed groups.