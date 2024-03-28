Antipas LGU releases official list of victims of highway mishap

OFFICIAL list of victims of March 25, 2024 vehicular accident involving passenger van and cargo truck.

The list is from the local government of Antipas, North Cotabato:

1. Mark Anthony Q. Bunda, 26 years old / Male / Single, Brgy. Poblacion, Antipas, Cotabato, Utility Van Driver (DOA)

2. Irish L. Lopez, 30, female, single, Brgy Luhong (DOA)

3. Ryse Vince L. Suan, 6 years old / Male / Minor, Bgry Luhong, Antipas, died while undergoing medication at Antipas Municipal hospital

4. Mary Jane L. Lopez, 52 years old / Famale / Married, Bgy. Luhong (DOA)

5. Genevieve D. Vicente, 58 years old / Female / Widow, Bgy Luhgong (DOA)

6. Kimberly Shaine C. Armada, 20, years old / Female / Single, nursing student, Bgy Poblacion Antipas (DOA)

7. Shirley S. Pojas, 28 years old / Female / Single, Brgy. Kiyaab, Antipas, Cotabato, Businesswoman (DOA)

8. Xian P. Gellantilay, 5 years old, male, minor, Bgy Kiyaab, Antipas, (DOA)

9. Mary Grace F. Aaron, 38 years old / Female / Married, Bgy Dolores, Antipas (DOA)

10. Perseveranda C. Balolong, 73 years old / Female / Married, Bgy Poblacion, Antipas, (DOA)

11. Ernesto Balolong Sr, 82 years old, Barangay POblacion, Antipas (DOA)

12. Winston Romano Sorsano, 40, years old / Male / Married, San Marino, Dasmariñas, Cavite, aircondition technician (DOA)

13. Michael Jason Heguinto, 27 years old / Male / Single, Brgy Linao, Matalam, Cotabato, J&T delivery rider (DOA)

14. Virginia Wayno Rufino, female, Female / Married, Brgy. Sarayan, Matalam, Cotabato (DOA)

15. Maricel Ambay Castillon, 40 years old / Female / Married, Poblacion Antipas, Cotabato, OFW (DOA)

16. Jerry Gatuito Camomot, 41 years old / Male / Single, Brgy New Cebu, Pres. Roxas, Cotabato, laborer (DOA)

17. Rachel Lopez Turuel, 47 years old / Female / Single, Old Barracks, Sudapin, Kidapawan City, MedTech (La'Primera Laboratory)

INJURED / SURVIVORS

1. Rosario Lopez Reyes, Female, Bgy Luhong, Antipas, ex-barangay chairperson, Utility Van Passenger,Admitted at Kidapawan Medical Specialist Center Inc.

2. Edwin Dumapias Nasiad, 49 years old / Male / Married, Brgy. Tulungan Giuhing, Digos City, driver of HOWO 10 Wheeler Truck, Incurred minor injury

3. Wilmark Josol Panoy, 27 years old / Male / Single, San Jose, Digos City, Helper of HOWO 10 Wheeler Truck Incurred minor injury

4. Gregorio Wallace Casiño, 53 years old / Male / Married, local Media Practitioner, Passenger of HOWO 10 Wheeler Truck, Incurred minor injury