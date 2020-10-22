Arakan cop killed in attempt to arrest wanted person

COTABATO CITY---- A policeman was killed in a brief shootout with a murder suspect he and companions were to serve an arrest warrant in Akaran, North Cotabato on Thursday morning.

Master Sergeant Rofel Manuel of the Arakan municipal police died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The encounter also resulted in the death of Arnold Maligatong, who is facing a murder case in a local court.

In a statement, the North Cotabato provincial police office said Maligatong provoked the gunfight when he fired a gun at the police team approaching his hideout in Barangay Libertad in Arakan, killing Manuel instantly.

Manuel’s companions were forced to immediately neutralize Maligatong, who also died on the spot.