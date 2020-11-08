  Sunday Nov, 08 2020 09:07:33 PM

Arms cache found in interior area in North Cotabato

Local News • 15:00 PM Sun Nov 8, 2020
John M. Unson
The firearms patrolling soldiers found are now in the custody of the Army's 90th Infantry Battalion. (6th ID Public Affairs Office)

NORTH COTABATO --- Patrolling personnel of the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion found Saturday assorted firearms hidden in a secluded barangay in Matalam town.

The 90th IB and the local police are still trying to determine the owners of the M16 rifle, two .30 caliber Garand rifles, a Carbine rifle and two .45 caliber pistols hidden in a shanty in an upland area in Matalam, North Cotabato.

Major Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said vigilant residents had earlier informed the 90th IB about their frequent sightings of gunmen in the area.

The arms cache was discovered by soldiers dispatched to check the reported presence of gunmen collecting “protection money” from hapless farmers.

Matalam is near North Cotabato’s hinterland border with Bukidnon, where there is presence of the New People’s Army that has a reputation for its periodic collection of money from hapless villagers.

 

