  Sunday May, 26 2024 10:40:28 PM

Army neutralizes a BIFF, captures IEDs and firearm in MagSur clash

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 16:15 PM Sun May 26, 2024
115
By: 
6th ID news release

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Operating troops of the Joint Task Force Central were conducting military operations in Butilen, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur, early morning of Saturday, May 25, 2024, when they encountered several members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

A firefight ensued and lasted for about 5 minutes, resulting in the neutralization of a member of the said local terrorist group.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division, said elements of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) recovered a caliber .45 pistol with five magazines and a Nokia Analog cell phone from the encounter area.

Several explosives used by BIFF were recovered by JTFC soldiers during the military operation.

"These hazardous materials put the lives of innocent civilians at risk if they were eventually used by the BIFF for their terrorist activities," Rillera said.

This operation was initiated in response to reports from the local community about the presence of members of terrorist groups in the area, many of whom had existing warrants of arrest and were engaged in extortion and other lawless acts.

The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police and concerned LGUs, is bent on ending the terrorist threats in its Area of Responsibility.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, the Commander of 6ID, assures the community that the military operation's primary objective is to protect and secure the populace from security threats posed by local terrorists.

6ID also reassures the local populace that the operation is far from the residential areas, despite attempts of local terrorists to evade the government troops and seek refuge in the populated communities.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Indigents, IPs get housing units from MSSD

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao del Sur - Indigenous Peoples and Moro indigents are now enjoying living in the comforts of their own homes provided for them by...

Army neutralizes a BIFF, captures IEDs and firearm in MagSur clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Operating troops of the Joint Task Force Central were conducting military operations in Butilen, Datu...

Magkapatid na drug peddlers, huli sa anti-drug ops sa MagNorte, P3.4-M shabu nakumpiska

NAARESTO NG MGA TAUHAN NG PNP ang magkapatid na drug peddler sa ikinasang anti-drug operation sa Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del...

6ID naglunsad ng air at ground assaults vs DI/BIFF sa Maguindanao Sur

  NAGLUNSAD ANG ARMED Forces of the Philippines ng air at ground assaults laban sa hinihinalang kasapi ng BIFF at Military, naglunsad ng air...

Health workers in far island town gets stipends from BARMM

COTABATO CITY - Up to 72 barangay health workers (BHW) in the so remote Sapa-Sapa island town in Tawi-Tawi each got their overdue P12,000 cash...