Army neutralizes a BIFF, captures IEDs and firearm in MagSur clash

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte – Operating troops of the Joint Task Force Central were conducting military operations in Butilen, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur, early morning of Saturday, May 25, 2024, when they encountered several members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF).

A firefight ensued and lasted for about 5 minutes, resulting in the neutralization of a member of the said local terrorist group.

Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division, said elements of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) recovered a caliber .45 pistol with five magazines and a Nokia Analog cell phone from the encounter area.

Several explosives used by BIFF were recovered by JTFC soldiers during the military operation.

"These hazardous materials put the lives of innocent civilians at risk if they were eventually used by the BIFF for their terrorist activities," Rillera said.

This operation was initiated in response to reports from the local community about the presence of members of terrorist groups in the area, many of whom had existing warrants of arrest and were engaged in extortion and other lawless acts.

The 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division, in collaboration with the Philippine National Police and concerned LGUs, is bent on ending the terrorist threats in its Area of Responsibility.

Major General Alex S. Rillera, the Commander of 6ID, assures the community that the military operation's primary objective is to protect and secure the populace from security threats posed by local terrorists.

6ID also reassures the local populace that the operation is far from the residential areas, despite attempts of local terrorists to evade the government troops and seek refuge in the populated communities.