Army seized BIFF’s bombs, guns in Maguindanao

CAMPS SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Acting on a tip from civilians, government forces in Maguindanao have recovered Monday improvised explosive devices and firearms kept in an abandoned safe house in the Liguasan marshland.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Glenn Manansala, commander of the 6th Infantry “Redskin” Battalion, said the explosives and firearms were owned by Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), a local terrorist groups allied with ISIS.

“We found the safe house in the middle of the marshland,” Lt. Colonel Manansala said in his report to 601st Infantry Brigade commander Colonel Oriel Pangcog.

The safe house believed to be an area the BIFF manufacture improvised bombs, was found in the borders of Barangay Pandi and Barangay Pindeten, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

“Civilians tipped off the soldiers about the presence of armed men in the area so we conducted the operation,” he said.

Manansala said government forces braved the marshland and recovered 16 IEDs (hand thrown grenades), one rocket propelled grenade, one kilo black powder, 36 improvised blasting caps, two rocket propelled grenades, ammunition and personal items of the BIFF.

Colonel Pangcog lauded the 6th IB troopers and the public for providing timely and valuable intelligence information.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, 6th Infantry Division commander, lauded the 601st brigade and 6th IB for the successful operation that in effect prevent possible bombing operations of terrorist groups with the recovery of explosives. Maj. Gen. Galido and Colonel Pangcog both appealed to the terrorists to take the opportunity offered by the government for them to lay down their guns and live peacefully with their families and love ones instead of fighting a lost cause.