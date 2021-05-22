  Saturday May, 22 2021 08:58:23 PM

Ashes of Fathers Sanoy and Bacero now at Cotabato Cathedral

Church • 19:45 PM Sat May 22, 2021
FERDINANDH CABRERA

COTABATO CITY  – The ashes of two diocesan priests who tested positive for SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now at the Arcdiocesan mausoleum inside the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral parish compound here.

Fr. Ben Toreto, rector of the Immaculate Concepcion Cathedral, said interment is yet to be announced.

Diocesan clergies are to meet Monday, May 24, with the families of the Father Sanoy and Fr. Bacero.

Fr. Sanoy, 78 died at 8:25 p.m. Thursday and Fr. Bacero, 52 expired at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

They were separately rushed to Cotabato Regional and Medical Center last week after showing symptoms of the virus. They were later tested positive for COVID-19.

Fr. Sanoy was born on December 10, 1943 and ordained priest on April 8, 1983. He was assigned to various parishes in the Archdiocese of Cotabato, including as rector of Notre Dame Archdiocesan Seminary.

He was the parochial vicar of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish at the time of his death.

Fr. Bacero was born on April 19, 1969 and was ordained priest on April 25, 1995.

At the time of his demise, Fr. Bacero is the president of Notre Dame of Salaman College in Lebak town and Notre Dame of Kalamansig, both in Sultan Kudarat province.

