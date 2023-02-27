BARMM to build 100 brgy health stations this year, two inaugurated in LDS

LANAO DEL SUR — To ensure that every Bangsamoro in the far flung areas will have access to healthcare services, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will construct 100 barangay health stations (BHS) across the region this 2023.



MOH Minister Dr. Rizaldy Piang announced this Thursday, Feb. 23, during the inauguration ceremony of the two (2) newly-built BHS at the villages of Barorao in Balabagan town and Salamen in Kapatagan, both in Lanao del Sur (LDS) province.



Funded under the ministry's Tiyakap Bangsamoro Kalusugan Program (TBKP), each of the BHS was worth Php2.5-million, with an additional Php500,000 fund for equipment.



“Tumatakbo ang gobyerno natin, tumutugon doon sa pangangailangan ng mga Bangsamoro especially sa health at laging andito ‘yung ating mga health workers na mag-lingkod sa ating komunidad,” Piang said.



On the other hand, LDS Integrated Provincial Health Officer II Dr. Alinader Minalang, who was also present during the ceremony, said they are committed to strengthen the health services in the province to ensure that no one will be left behind in terms of healthcare.



“Napakalaking tulong ito (BHS) sa ating mga kababayan dahil ito’y magiging avenue na maka-access sila sa iba’t ibang serbisyong pang-kalusugan,” Minalang said.



Among the services offered at the BHS are pre-natal and childbirth for mothers, vaccination for children, medicines, health education, and others.



Echoing what Dr. Minalang said, Brgy. Saleman Captain Belal Beda shared, “malaking tulong itong BHS na ipinatayo sa aming barangay, lalong-lalo na sa mga bata na nagkakasakit at sa mga buntis kasi napakalayo po namin sa hospital ‘yung po ang halaga ng health station na ito.”



Prior to the inauguration ceremony, Minister Piang also visited the LDS IPHO to consult the personnel on their issues and concerns and so the MOH would know what proper support to give to them and to the province as a whole.



MOH Director for Bureau of Operations Dr. Tato Usman, Health Facility Development Division Infrastructure Section Head Engr. Abdulrauf Macapeges and team, Kapatagan Municipal Health Officer Dr. Aslimah Disoma, Balabagan Officer-in-Charge Doctors to the Barrios (DTTB) Dr. Baguinda-Ali Decampong, and other local and barangay officials graced the inauguration. (Myrna Tepadan/BIO)