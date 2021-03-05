  Friday Mar, 05 2021 09:15:05 AM

BARMM to build 50 core shelters in Maguindanao

Local News • 05:15 AM Fri Mar 5, 2021
By: 
BIO-BARMM

COTABATO CITY – Indigent residents of Sultan Mastura municipality in Maguindanao province are set to benefit from Bangsamoro Government’s P23-million housing project that comes with a solar power light and water component.

This was following the ground breaking for the construction of 50-unit core shelters in the town’s Sitio Tamigin in Barangay Tariken on Thursday, March 4.

The shelters will be built under the Office of the Chief Minister’s Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN) project.

“This project is part of KAPYANAN’s dream to uplift the living conditions of the poorest of the poor in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao,” said Deputy Project Manager Engr. Abdulnasser K. Usman who led Thursday’s ceremony.

Together with Usman were Vice Mayor Julhanie Tumbas Jr., Barangay Tariken Chairman Nasrudin U. Ali, and Dawing Construction representative Fahad Sing.

Vice Mayor Tumbas said the beneficiaries are deserving of the housing project because they were the ones greatly affected during height of the conflict between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the national government.

“Natuwa ako nung narinig ko ang tungkol sa project dahil makikita ng mga mamamayan na mayroon talagang tulong galing sa BARMM,” he said in a local dialect.

KAPYANAN is one of OCM’s flagship programs, formerly known as the Bangsamoro Regional Inclusive Development for Growth and Empowerment (BRIDGE), that is mandated to deliver basic and appropriate services including affordable and progressive housing projects. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

