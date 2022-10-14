BARMM to build more barangay hall buildings across the region

COTABATO CITY – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMm) is building 31 more 2-storey barangay halls buildings across the region totaling to P108.5 million at P3.5 million each.

On Thursday, the signing of Memorandum of Agreements for the implementation of this project was held at the Bajau Office of the Chief Minister, Bangsamoro Government Center, Cotabato City.

“It has been our mission to serve the Bangsamoro People and sustain a leadership that is consistently anchored in delivering initiatives that will result in moral governance and socio-economic development,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Kagi Murad” Ebrahim said during the signing program.

“The signing is a manifestation of our commitment in our mission in providing our people better access to the services and facilities of the Bangsamoro Government,” he added.

Present during the MOA signing were Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua, Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) Minister Atty. Naguib G. Sinarimbo and Mayors Zulfaicar Ali H. Panda of Sultan Mastura, Abdul Rauf D. Tomawis of Barira, Datu Umbra B. Dilangalen of Northern Kabuntalan, Salik P. Mamasabulod of Pagalungan, Midpantao M. Midtimbang Jr of Guindulungan, and Cotabato City Administrator Atty. Aelan Arumpac, representing Mohammad Ali D. Matabalao of Cotabato City.

“To the mayors of these municipalities, I hope that you will maximize all the possible benefits of this ceremonial MOA signing for the welfare of our people,” the chief minister said.

“We commit to reach the inaccessible areas of the region and serve the underserved. This will only be possible through your pledge of taking a parallel path identical with ours towards peaceful and progressive municipalities,” he added.

Earlier, a MOA between the MILG and Datu Blah Sinsuat (DBS) Municipal Mayor Datu Marshall I. Sinsuat was held for the construction of five barangay halls in the coastal town.

Within the month, a total of P126 million worth of barangay hall buildings support to local governance infrastructure projects were signed between the MILG and the local government units (LGUs).

Another agreement for the construction of two barangay halls for the Municipality of North Upi is also earmarked to be inked within the year.

Funded under the Office of the Chief Minister’s Support to Local Moral Governance (SLMG), these infrastructure projects are being implemented by the MILG-BARMM through the Project Management Development Division (PMDD).

“To our Barangay Chairmen and their officials, you are all stewards of these facilities. Let these structures remind you of your responsibilities and call to serve in the name of peace and progress,” he told the local officials.

“Maximize your capacities to uphold good governance [at] the barangay level and make your facilities and service accessible to your people when they need it,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said.

He lauded Minister Sinarimbo and the MILG for implementing meaningful infrastructure and other projects for the benefit of the Bangsamoro people.

“To the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, this is one [of] your numerous milestones that the entire Bangsamoro Region will enjoy and benefit. I commend and appreciate your initiatives in echoing the mission of the Bangsamoro Government through turning the message of hope, peace, and development into meaningful and useful structures,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said as he gesture toward Minister Sinarimbo.

Sinarimbo said the barangay hall buildings to be implemented with the signing of the MOAs will add up to the 220 barangay barangay halls already being constructed across the Bangsamoro Region.

“Beginning Saturday, we will turnover six additional completed barangay halls [which are located] some in the 63 barangays (of the Special Geographic Area), and some in the Municipality of Buluan,” Sinarimbo announced.

Senior Minister Macacua said the MOA signing was a “manifestation that [the Bangsamoro Government] is doing things to develop the Region from the barangays to the municipalities.”

“I am thankful for the Chief Minister. We cannot achieve this without full cooperation and guidance of moral governance being implemented by the Chief Minister,” the Senior Minister added.

The Support to Local Moral Governance is consistent with the 12-point agenda of Chief Minister Ebrahim anchored on governance reform vision, goals, and strategies.