BARMM chief minister, Lanao Sur governor condemn MSU bombing

COTABATO CITY - Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has condemned the MSU-Marawi gymnasium bombing.

“I condemn in the strongest terms these atrocious and cowardly acts. We stand firm and united against any form of violence and extremism that threatens the peace and harmony of our society,” Ebrahim said.

“Such acts not only take away innocent lives but also sow fear and discord among our people,” he added.

He said the regional government “was saddened and troubled by the devastating news.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims, and my thoughts are with those injured in this senseless act of violence,” Ebrahim said in a statement issued hours after the 7:20 a.m. blast inside the MSU gymnasium where a Sunday Roman Catholic mass was on going.

Ebrahim said the Bangsamoro Government is fully committed to supporting and cooperating with the investigative agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their wicked actions.

“In this moment of grief and shock, let us come together as a community, embracing one another with compassion and solidarity. It is through unity and collective resolve that we will overcome such challenges and continue to strive for a peaceful and cohesive Bangsamoro,” the BARMM chief minister said.

He stressed that the MSU is an academic institution that has always welcomed people of different faiths and we must see to it that this tradition will endure these times of tribulations.

He appealed to all to “us stand together in upholding peace and promoting understanding among all communities in our region.”

“Let us reject violence and all forms of extremism and work tirelessly towards a future where safety, justice, and tolerance prevail,” he said.

Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, who personally visited the blast site and the injured victims at Amai Pakpak Medical Center, also condemned the attack on innocent civilians.

“Here in my province, we uphold basic human rights, and that includes the right to religion. Terroristic attacks on educational institutions must also be condemned because these are places that promote the culture of peace and mold our youth to be the future shapers of this country,” Adiong said.

“To the families of those whose lives were lost in this senseless act of violence and terrorism, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. We will make sure justice will be served," Adiong added.

In a separate statement, the Mindanao State University (MSU) said it was saddened and appalled by the act of violence committed during religious gathering.

“We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms this senseless and horrific act and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families. We are committed to providing support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy,” it said.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society, and it is particularly abhorrent in an institution of higher learning like MSU, a bulwark of peace, harmony, solidarity, reverence for life and humanity. This attack is an assault on our core values and our commitment to creating a safe and inclusive community for all,” it said.

The MSU administration also assured the safety and well-being of all constituents, particularly our Christian community.

“We are aware of the heightened sensitivities and concerns that arise from such a tragic event, and we want to assure everyone that we are taking every measure possible to protect our students, faculty, and staff,” the MSI administration said.

It also suspended classes “until further notice” and ordered the deployment of additional security personnel to safeguard the campus.