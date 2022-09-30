BARMM chief minister visits Westmincom chief in Zambo

ZAMBOANGA CITY - The Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim visited the headquarters of the Western Mindanao Command here upon the invitation of Westmincom Commander General Alfredo Rosario Jr.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM interior minister and spokesperson said the Chief Minister was accorded military honor and during the briefing, the Wesmincom Commander reiterated their full support to the BARMM and the peace process in accordance with the directive of the President.

General Rosario also expressed his joy over the development in the BARMM where he said he has seen the war from the very start of his military career and he is truly privileged to finally see its just conclusion.

Sinarimbo said the two former warriors reminisce their days of war in Mindanao and both committed to work to sustain the peace and the development of the Bangsamoro.

CM Ebrahim was accompanied by Sinarimbo and Education Minister Mohaqher Iqbal and other BARMM officials.