BARMM continues to build gov’t centers across the region

COTABATO CITY – Residents of Sultan Kudarat Municipality in Maguindanao province will soon have easier access to their local leaders upon completion of three (3) newly built two-storey barangay halls in their area.

The barangay halls, worth Php3.5 million each, will rise in the villages of Gang, Banubo, and Simuay of the municipality.

On Saturday, May 1, Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim and Local Government Minister Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo led the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of said government centers.

Ebrahim said building government centers in every barangay across the region is part of the Bangsamoro Government’s commitments in its continuous call for ‘moral governance’.

“It is very important that we have a barangay hall to ensure that we can provide them (people) with services that suit their needs,” Ebrahim stressed.

Meanwhile, Sinarimbo said, “the three barangay halls being constructed are part of the initial 20 of the 220 barangay halls that are currently being constructed in the villages of Sulu, Lanao, the 63 barangays from North Cotabato, Cotabato City and Maguindanao.”

According to him the remaining 200 will be constructed within the year in all of BARMM’s provinces.

“Goal natin na by 2022 makumpleto natin ang 400 units barangay hall across the region na based sa assessment ng MILG na walang mga barangay hall,” Sinarimbo said.

On the other hand, Sultan Kudarat Mayor Datu Shameem Mastura expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the leadership of the Bangsamoro Government for continuously upholding moral governance.

“Kami ay natutuwa sa Bangsamoro regional government dahil sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng tulong sa aming munisipalidad. Sobrang laki ng pasasalamat namin sa ating mahal na gobyerno dahil isa tayo sa napili nilang bigyan ng kanilang mga proyekto,” the mayor said.

Also present during the event were Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament Members Datu Tucao Mastura and Sittie Shahara Mastura, and other local government officials. (Bangsamoro Information Office)