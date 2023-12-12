BARMM, Cotabato City LGU gear up for 2023 Shariff Kabunsuan Festival

COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism (MTIT) and the Cotabato City Government's Tourism Office are set to jointly spearhead the activities for the upcoming 10-day Shariff Kabunsuan (SK) Festival 2023 from December 12–21, in this city.



The SK Festival is an annual occasion celebrated by the Bangsamoro people in mainland Mindanao every December 19, commemorating the arrival of Shariff Mohammad Kabunsuan, an Arab-Malay missionary, along the Rio Grande de Mindanao’s banks to introduce the Islamic faith in the 16th century.



In a December 11 press conference, MTIT Bureau of Tourism (BOT) Director Engr. Marites Manguindra shared that the Bangsamoro Government has collaborated with the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) to boost tourism in Cotabato City during the SK Festival celebration.



“We wanted that the Guinakit would also have an equity of share in the consciousness of tourists that every time we commemorate the Shariff Kabunsuan Festival, we could market it,” Maguindra said.



Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali “Bruce” Matabalao emphasized that the city local government unit (LGU) continuously exerts efforts in making the yearly celebration special and encourages the Cotabateños and tourists to engage in the annual event.



Additionally, Mayor Matabalao reaffirmed that the Cotabato City LGU, in partnership with the law enforcement authorities, will ensure a peaceful and safe SK Fest 2023.



Aligned with the celebration of the SK Festival, below are the activities, starting tomorrow:



Dec. 12

Grand Opening Parade with the Guinakit Float

• Opening of the Agri-Travel Fair

• NIYOGosyo Trade Fair and Exhibit with Financing and Marketing Fora



Dec. 13

• Clean Up Drive

• Opening of the Agri-Travel Fair

• NIYOGosyo Trade Fair and Exhibit with Financing and Marketing Fora

• Quiz Bee Competition: Military and Uniformed Personnel Edition at the People’s Palace Lobby



Dec. 14

• Agri-Travel Fair

• NIYOGosyo Trade Fair and Exhibit with Financing and Marketing Fora



Dec. 15

• Opening of the Tourism Food Crawl

• Opening of the Baseball Tournament

• Introduction to Cotabato City’s Culinary Food Heritage

• Agri-Travel Fair

• Bayok and Kulintang Exhibition



Dec. 16

• Tourism Food Crawl

• Fun Run (Cotabato City Plaza)

• Antangan Art Fair Exhibit; Dance Performance; Fashion Design Competition

• Acoustic Band at 5 p.m.

• Agri-Travel Fair

• Baseball Tournament at CotsU; Hip Hop Dance Competition at Peoples Palace; • Badminton Tournament at Kutawato Badminton Center

• Inaul Weaving Visual Art Workshop; Kulintang Ensemble; Dance Performance at Cotabato State University (CSU) Gymnasium



Dec. 17

• Familiarization Tour

(Arrival of Travel Agencies and Tour Operators): City Tour in Cotabato

• Obstacle Course Race at Children's Park

• Agri-Travel Fair

• Heritage Walk Tour at Old City Hall

• Antangan Art Fair Exhibit

• Dance Performance

• Visual Art Workshop

• Dance Competition; Brass Casting;

• Dance Performance

• Baseball Tournament

• Badminton Tournament at Kutawato Badminton Center

Youth Camp: Appreciation of Bayok and Kulintang

Badminton Tournament

• Tourism Food Crawl

Exploring Unique Christian-Muslim

Food Cuisine

Food Tasting and Cooking Demo



Dec. 18

• On-Site Installation / Set-Up of Pandalas and Buntings at Bucana, MB Kalanganan for SK Landmark

• Familiarization Tour at MDN and MDS

• Agri-Travel Fair

• Quran Reading Exhibition at SKCC

• Antangan Art Fair Exhibit

• Dance Performance

• Dance and Music Workshop

• Visual Art Workshop

• Dance Performance

• Fashion Showcase

• Masjid/Mosque Book Launch and Talk on Islamic Architecture

• Closing Program at CSU Gymnasium

• Tourism Food Crawl

• Coffee making, tasting, and brewing demo

• Kuyog Street Dancing at CSU Grounds

• Baseball Tournament at CSU Grounds



Dec. 19

• Guinakit Fluvial Parade- MB Kalanganan to BPMA Port

• Tourism Food Crawl

Showcase traditional cooking methods; Maguindanao delicacies

Live Performance of Singer-Song Writer Ms. Maan Chua at 7:30 p.m.

• Baseball Tournament at CSU Grounds

• SKF Culminating Show at the People's Palace

• Closing Program



Dec. 20

• Tourism Food Crawl Culinary Competition of Local Cuisine



Dec. 21

• Tourism Food Crawl

• Closing Program



SK Festival 2023 carries the theme “Pagkilala sa Pangkulturang Pamana ng Bangsamoro." (Johamin Inok/BIO)