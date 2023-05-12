BARMM extends financial aid to 667 PWDs

COTABATO CITY – Some 667 indigent Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) received financial assistance from the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) government, the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) said Friday.

In a statement, MSSD-BARMM said the beneficiaries included 449 indigent PWDs in Wao, Lanao del Sur; and another 168 in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

“The beneficiaries received PHP1,500 each. This assistance covers the first quarter of their PHP500 monthly subsidy for this year,” the agency said.

In Wao town, the PWDs received their share during the distribution of assistance held Thursday at the municipal covered court.

“I now have money to buy medicine and food,” a visibly elated PWD, identified only as “Kuya,” said at the sidelines of the distribution activity.

In Parang town, 168 indigent PWDs also received financial assistance in a separate distribution on the same day.

The assistance was implemented under the “Kalinga para sa may Kapansanan Program,” a social protection program pioneered by MSSD aiming to uplift the living conditions of indigent PWDs through monthly financial support.

Recipients were identified upon assessment and validation administered by field social workers.

“The program's assistance to the PWDs reflects one of the BARMM’s sincere efforts through MSSD to support and promote the rights and welfare of PWDs across the region,” MSSD-BARMM Minister Raissa Jajurie said.

In the next few days, the MSSD will also distribute the monthly rice subsidies for household beneficiaries of the “Unlad Pamilyang Bangsamoro Program” in various municipalities. (PNA)