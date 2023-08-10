BARMM government’s advisory council swears in for stronger governance

DAVAO CITY — Bangsamoro Government’s council of leaders officially took their oath today,Aug. 9, before Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. in a ceremony held in this city.



Composed of representatives from various sectors and stakeholders, the council shall advise the Chief Minister on matters of governance in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. This is stipulated in Section 9, Article VI of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) — the enabling law of the Comprehensive Agreement of the Bangsamoro (CAB) signed by the Government of the Philippines and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)



Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, head of the regional government and the 80-seat Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) parliament, pushed for a stronger bureaucracy in the region through his 12-point priority agenda and said that the council is a vital mechanism in sustaining the gains of peace.



"We shall be partners to determine how to accomplish our mission, guided by moral governance in pursuit of genuine and meaningful autonomy," Ebrahim said.



Moral governance as defined in Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 13 or the Bangsamoro Administrative Code refers to “the set of rules, practices, and processes completely devoid of all the evils of graft and corruption, and explicitly driven by the moral principles of utmost dedication, devotion, honesty, justice, and integrity".



Ebrahim added that he is expecting to have a "constructive and honest conversation " with his council members which transcends cultural differences and political affiliation.



"Let us work solely for the progress, welfare, and betterment of our people," the Chief Minister said.



There are ten appointed community and sectoral representatives in the council, while holding the spots for the ex-officio members are the members of the house of representatives coming from the different provinces of BARMM and the provincial governors: Mamintal Adiong, Jr. (Lanao del Sur), HadjimanHataman-Salliman (Basilan), Abdusakur Tan (Sulu), Yshmael Sali (Tawi-Tawi), Abdulraof Macacua (Maguindanao del Norte Governor), and Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu (Maguindanao del Sur), as well as City Mayors Roderick Furigay (Lamitan), Majul Gandamra (Marawi), Mohammad Ali Matabalao (Cotabato).



For Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, convening the council of leaders is not merely a fulfillment of one of the inter-governmental mechanisms of organic law.



"This important achievement is a testament to how committed we are to attaining lasting peace, prosperity, and inclusive and sustainable development in BARMM and the whole of Mindanao," Pangandaman said.



The budget secretary also shared a piece of good news as DBM recently submitted the National Expenditure Program for 2024 to the House of Representatives for scrutiny and deliberation, BARMM has been included among the recipients of the Local Government Support Fund.



"Makaka-asa po kayo na hindi pababayaan ng adminsitrasyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ang BARMM," she added.



SAP Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., commended the concerted effort in convening the council as it fosters cooperation, dialogue, and effective governance in the BARMM.



He said that the establishment of the Council of Leaders as an intergovernmental relation mechanism is a significant step forward as it provides an avenue for addressing concerns, resolving conflict, and forging consensus on critical issues.



"By bringing together different voices, perspectives, and expertise, the council can play a pivotal in shaping the future of the Bangsamoro region ensuring that the needs and aspirations of all are heard and considered," he added.



The newly-sworn members held their closed-door meeting after lunchtime.