BARMM grants ECCs to Aboitiz firm, LGUs and other companies

COTABATO CITY – An Aboitiz power firm, two other companies and three local government units in the Bangsamoro Region were given by the region’s environment office certificates of environmental complicance certificates.

During awarding rites Wednesday here, Environment Minister Abduraof A. Macacua awarded the ECCs to representatives of Cotabato Light and Power Company, Eka Salam Agriventures Corporation, and Delinanas Development Corporation.

Also given ECCs were the local governments of Parang, Maguindanao and Wao, Lanao del Sur and received their commendation for the establishment of sanitary landfill, while Maguindanao province was given plaque for having 50 percent of their municipalities with approved and legitimized 10-Year Solid Waste Management Plan.

All of these acts are mandated under the Republic Act 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

“Environmental protection is our responsibility. Our participation in this endeavor is both our moral and social obligation,” Minister Macacua said.

“The Ministry may lead in the implementation of environmental laws, but all of us should be environmental leaders and followers in our respective communities,” Macacua added.

MENRE Senior Consultant Alindatu K. Pagayao also recognized the efforts that these entities exerted to ensure their environmental compliance and encouraged them to continue doing so.

“Let us perform this act of service to our environment sincerely, and not just for mere compliance and good image. Firstly, we owe it to nature that we protect it,” Pagayao said.

Environment Management Services (EMS) Director Jalani M. Pamlian, who led the 2021 Philippine Environment Month activities on field last June, shared in his remarks that he hoped to inspire other LGUs and companies to strengthen their environmental practices.

The EMS visited several companies and municipalities in BARMM to check, monitor and evaluate their performance and commitment in terms of their implementation, or the lack thereof, of environmental laws.

“We aim that all BARMM LGUs and industries will be serious in their implementation of environmental laws for the overall sustainable development of our environment,” Pamlian stressed.

The awarding of plaques was held at Kalikasan Hall, BARMM-MENRE Regional Office in continued celebration of 2021 Philippine Environment Month.