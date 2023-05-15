BARMM hails athlete in gold-winning PH tennis team

THE Philippine Soft Tennis Team will take home the gold from the 32nd South East Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh.

The country’s soft tennis team shone through as Cristy Sañosa, Fatima Ayesha Amirul, Noelle Conchita Mañalac, Noelle Nikki Zoleta, Princess Lorben Catindig and Virvienica Isearis Bejosano cheerfully steered the event with wins to the end.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) particularly hailed the top platform win for the gold with home-grown Amirul who is from Tawi-Tawi.

The Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) congratulated Amirul for her crucial part with the team bringing honor to the country from the Cambodian-hosted 32nd South East Asian (SEA) Games from May 5 to 17.

The BSC commended Amirul for her hard work, dedication, and perseverance that have paid off with her exceptional athletic abilities and her spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and national pride.

The BSC noted that Amirul's victory is a testament to the Philippines' commitment to sports excellence and lauded her for her contribution to the sport of soft tennis.

“Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have paid off, and we are all incredibly proud of you! Your victory is not only a testament to your exceptional athletic abilities but also to your spirit of teamwork, sportsmanship, and national pride," BSC’s Facebook post reads.

The triumph of the Philippine Soft Tennis Team for which Amirul played with exceptional skills in that sports event is a milestone for the Philippines at the SEA Games, where over 12,000 participants from 11 countries compete in more than three dozen sports disciplines.

The hosting of the 32nd SEA Games is the held for the first time in Cambodia—having been postponed from its original schedule in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The BSC said Amirul and her team’s victory is a source of pride for the Bangsamoro people and the entire Philippines, inspiring future generations of athletes to strive for excellence and bring honor to the country.

The BSC expressed its gratitude to Amirul and all the Philippine athletes who competed in the 32nd SEA Games, hoping that their success would inspire more support and investment into the country's sports industry.

"You have brought honor and glory to our country, and we are grateful for your contributions to the sport of soft tennis […] keep up the good work, and may the future endeavors be just as successful and fulfilling," the BSC further stated.

Meanwhile, Amirul expressed her gratitude on her Facebook account, stating that their months of preparation for the SEA Games had finally paid off with a gold medal and a historic achievement.

“After months of preparing for SEA games, we reached our goal of getting the gold medal and making history. It feels surreal, a dream come true. I’m still on cloud nine. This is an unforgettable experience and a significant milestone in my life,” Amirul said.

“I would like to thank everyone for their endless support. It all means a lot to me, reading your comments and messages encouraged me to keep going when I felt down,” she added. Nash B. Maulana –with BIO