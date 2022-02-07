BARMM has new police regional director

PARANG, MAGUINDANAO – Police Brigadier General Arthur R Cabalona formally assumed post as Regional Director of Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region following the Turn-over of Office Ceremony held at PRO BAR Grandstand, Camp Salipada K Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao today February 7, 2022.

The Deputy Chief PNP for Administration, Police Lieutenant General Joselito Manalad Vera Cruz, administered the Turn-over of Office Ceremony between PBGen Cabalona, and Police Brigadier General Eden T Ugale, outgoing Regional Director.

PBGen Cabalona, who belongs to Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Tagapagpatupad Class of 1992, in his message, thanked President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and the PNP Chief for the trust and confidence they have given to him. Also, he urged the police force of the Bangsamoro Region to cooperate and support him as he takes the helm of PRO BAR.

On the other hand, PLTGen Vera Cruz conveyed his appreciation to PBGen Ugale for his commendable service in PRO BAR.

“Let me extend my gratitude, on behalf of the entire PNP to the former Regional Director, PBGen Ugale who handled his responsibilities as Regional Director with flying colors” PLTGen Vera Cruz said. “To PBGen Cabalona, being well-rounded officer, I am confident that he will indeed fulfill their class name as he brings out operation in the region which can be challenging given the peculiarities here in this region” He added.

Meanwhile, PBGen Ugale of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Bigkis Lahi Class of 1990 was designated as the new Deputy Commander, Area Police Command – Western Mindanao. During his stint as Regional Director, PRO BAR played major roles in peace building initiatives in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. Thus, as he leaves his home for the past 10 months, he called on the officers, rank and file of PRO BAR to give same support to the newly installed Regional Director.