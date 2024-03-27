  Wednesday Mar, 27 2024 04:09:50 PM

BARMM, Inter-Agency Teams implement OPLAN HARABAS, nets 1 conductor positive for drug use

PDEA-BARMM news release

COTABATO CITY - The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangamoro Region and police units in the city conducted on Tuesday "Oplan Harabas" in a bid to help ensure safety of commuters this holy week season.

The endeavor aims to ensure the riding public’s safety and security while traveling by making sure that no driver or dispatcher is under the influence of dangerous drugs.

Drug tests were made on the drivers, conductors and dispatchers of major terminals: Mindanao Star Bus Terminal; Husky Bus Terminal; Kutoco Van Terminal; and, A to Z Van Terminal.

Sixty-three drivers, conductors and dispatchers were subjected to a surprise drug test and one person (conductor) yielded positive result for the presence of dangerous drug during the initial screening subject for further confirmatory screening.

The said conductor was turned over to the respective Barangay Anti/Drug Abuse Council for proper intervention program.

Likewise, Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDD) of the K9 unit of PDEA BARMM were utilized in the inspection and paneling of the PUVs and Buses, as well as cargoes.

