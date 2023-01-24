BARMM leaders unveil exhibit highlighting administration’s cluster’ accomplishments

COTABATO CITY - The best innovative practices of Bangsamoro local government units, as well as the highlights of accomplishments of Development Administration Committee member ministries, offices, and agencies during the first phase of transition, are now proudly featured in a Learning Expo and Photo Gallery Exhibit inside the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the said Expo and Galley was graced by the Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod B Ebrahim with Senior Minister Abdulraof Macacua, Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo and other key officials of the Bangsamoro Government.

This is one of the programs and services made available to the Bangsamoro people as part of the 4th founding anniversary of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with the theme "Sama-samang Pagtataguyod sa Isang Mas Mapayapa at Masaganang Bangsamoro."

The Chief Minister stated in his message that the exhibit's presented milestones "will inspire everyone to work for the betterment of the Bangsamoro."

"This showcase highlights the services and efforts of the government of the day over the last three years in sustaining the gains of the peace process, and the transitional government anticipates more innovative practices and accomplishments in the interior and local government in the near future with your assistance," he said.

Minister Sinarimbo stated that the Bangsamoro Government, as evidenced by the photos and infographics displayed, is committed to achieving the collective aspirations of the Bangsamoro people through moral governance.

"As we open this Exhibit, and as you walk through the various photos of the accomplishments, our prayer is that you realize that your government is working for you, but for us who work tirelessly to achieve all of these accomplishments, our prayer is that our government will be able to move beyond what you see today as major accomplishments to a future where services of government will truly be felt by our people," Sinarimbo said.

The Development Administration Committee of the Bangsamoro Economic and Development Council is chaired by the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (DACom).

Atty Benjamin C Abalos Jr, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government, also walked through the Gallery while attending this year’s Pagkilala: Awarding Ceremony for Performing Bangsamoro LGUs. ###