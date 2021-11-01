BARMM MSMEs, consumers adopt digital transformation — MTIT

COTABATO CITY—Since the onset of the pandemic, the country, including the Bangsamoro region, has engaged widely in electronic or e-commerce such as online payment portals which allowed the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and consumers to deliver and receive their products without the need to physically meet up.



During the celebration of Consumer Welfare Month (CWM), which ran from Oct. 26-28, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism (MTIT) Abuamri Taddik said this year’s fair highlights the government's continued consumer protection programs thru e-commerce utilization.



“This program aims to assist the consumers to keep up with the digital transitions in the new normal,” he said.



Accordingly, the celebration, which carried the theme “Digital Consumers: The New Normal”, is also designed to create and increase the awareness and knowledge of consumers on programs and initiatives that will provide them protection in the new normal.



“Kailangan nating maging aware, well-informed at vigilant tayo as consumers sa uri ng pagkain na bibilhin natin,” said Hamida Ayob, chief trade-industry development specialist of MTIT.



“We invited speakers from national and international who gave us lectures about Halal concept for consumers, including exhibitors who offered discounts on the prices of their commodities on a discounted basis,” Ayob said.



The celebration was simultaneously conducted in the five provinces of BARMM along with the MTIT regional office at Bangsamoro Government Center in the city.



Several activities were showcased such as Consumer Forum, Diskwento Caravan, launching of the Bangsamoro Halal Implementing Rules and Regulations, turn-over of Timbangan ng Bayan, poster-making contest, quiz bee, mural painting, essay writing contest, among others.



MTIT regional office also invited local consumers for the Presyo Diskwento Caravan where establishments sold basic needs and prime commodities are sold at suggested retail price. Furthermore, they have provided free business registration for those who are wishing to set up their own business.



The celebration is pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 1098, which mandates the promotion of the protection of interest of consumers, and Republic Act 7394 or Affairs Council composed of the National Consumers Education, Department of Health, and other agencies to protect consumer organizations as well as business and industry sectors. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

