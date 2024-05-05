High value drug peddler falls, yields 150 grams of shabu in Lanao Sur

MARAWI CITY - Lanao del Sur PPO's Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit/Provincial Special Operations Group, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Marawi City Police Station, Mulondo Municipal Police Station, and 1403rd Regional Mobile Force Company RMFB14-A arrested one high-value individual and confiscated 150 grams of 'Shabu' worth P1,020,000.00 in Barangay Ilian, Mulondo on May 3, 2024.

Police executed the buy-bust scheme against a certain "Diplakay" using marked money and a poseur buyer. Accordingly, upon realizing that he was dealing with the police, "Diplakay" attempted to flee on his motorcycle but was quickly intercepted and arrested.

Upon his arrest, "Diplakay" was apprised of his constitutional rights in a dialect that he could fully understand. Additionally, representatives from the media, the DOJ, and an elected barangay official witnessed the inventory of the confiscated drug evidence.

Furthermore, the arrested suspect, along with the drug evidence, was taken to Marawi CPS for paperwork, booking, and proper disposition. Charges of violating RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared to be filed against the him.

"This should be a clear message to those involved in the illegal drug trade and use that authorities will continue to pursue them since illegal drugs contribute to criminal activity and disrupt community peace and order," Brig. Prexy D. Tanggawohn, PRO-BAR director, said.