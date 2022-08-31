  Wednesday Aug, 31 2022 12:32:55 PM

BARMM police chief condemns ambush-slay of Ampatuan town police chief

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 05:45 AM Wed Aug 31, 2022
60
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato

COTABATO CITY - Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director for the Bangsamoro Autonomus Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday condemned the attack against Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and his companion during law enforcement operation in Barangay Kapinpilan.

"We strongly condemn this monstrosity and are in deep sadness over this merciless killing of our comrade in service," Brig. Gen. Guyguyon said in a statement.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM police chief condemns ambush-slay of Ampatuan town police chief

COTABATO CITY - Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director for the Bangsamoro Autonomus Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday condemned the attack...

3 cops also hurt in Maguindanao ambush that left COP, driver dead

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed the chief of police of Ampatuan town in Maguindanao and his escort and wounded three others in an ambush on Tuesday...

BREAKING: Maguindanao town police chief, companion slain in ambush

► The slain town police chief is a professor of National Police College ► He is serving as professor for Human Resource Management and...

Cotelco personnel plant trees for nextgen

MATALAM, North Cotabato - Abot sa 1,300 hard wood seedlings ang naitanim ng COTELCO bilang pakikisa sa simultaneous "Tree Planting" na kabilang sa...

Cotabato Light safety tips

Public Safety Awareness: Electric cords should NEVER be placed under rugs or carpets. This is a FIRE HAZARD! The cord can overheat, people walking...