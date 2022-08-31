BARMM police chief condemns ambush-slay of Ampatuan town police chief

COTABATO CITY - Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director for the Bangsamoro Autonomus Region in Muslim Mindanao on Tuesday condemned the attack against Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and his companion during law enforcement operation in Barangay Kapinpilan.

"We strongly condemn this monstrosity and are in deep sadness over this merciless killing of our comrade in service," Brig. Gen. Guyguyon said in a statement.