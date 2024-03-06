BARMM political parties' leaders pledge support to women's leadership

"Women leaders face a lot of challenges if they want to join the male-dominated electoral politics, and the Bangsamoro women are not spared from this. / am glad that the male leaders of Bangsamoro political parties attended this conference and deepened their understanding that women's inclusion into the political parties is critical. This conference gave us a better attitude and position on the reforms and innovations needed in our respective political parties so we can better support the women candidates," said UBJP’s chairperson of Arbitral Committee, Atty. Sha Elijah B. Dumama-Alba, MP.

Key officials of select political parties in the Bangsamoro participated in the conference, “Transforming Women’s Selection Prospects within Political Parties,” held in London, United Kingdom, from 20 to 21 February 2024.

Led by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) in collaboration with UK political parties, the conference is organized for political parties from around the world to lead debates on how to identify, nurture, promote and expand female talent within their parties.

Four regional political parties participated in the conference, namely United Bangsamoro Justice Party - UBJP, Bangsamoro Peoples Party (BPP), Bangsamoro Party (BaPa) and Rayaat Development Party (RDP).

Also members of the Bangsamoro Parliament, the political party leaders who participated were Dumama-Alba of UBJP; MP Adzfar Usman of BaPa; MP Amir Mawallil and MP Atty. Ras Mitmug of BPP; and MP Nabil A. Tan, MP Jose Iribani Lorena and MP Atty. Paisalin PDM Tago of RDP.

Some of the pledge to action made by the Bangsamoro delegates in the conference include intentional recruitment of women for party membership, ensuring that women are in the nomination committee at all levels of party selection, support potential women nominees in sourcing out political campaign funds, provision of training for women party members geared towards empowerment, among others.

"The political party program of WFD support women to navigate and overcome the structural barriers and biases they face when attempting to run for elected office. Let us challenge these societal barriers and structures in politics that prevent women leaders from political participation and decision-making processes," WFD Bangsamoro programme manager, Judy Ann Lubiano, said.

WFD envisions a world where freedom and democracy thrive, and where inclusive and accountable governments serve people fairly and effectively.