BARMM SGA plebiscite peaceful, orderly, officials say

PIKIT, North Cotabato - Police authorities in the Soccsksargen region today said the plebisicte in 63 villatges of the Bangsamoro Region Specil Geographic Area was generally peaceful.

Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, PRO-12 regional director, said no major disruption was ever recorded except issues on voters having hard time finding their names on the list postred outside polling prescinct.

Placer along with other police officers visited various voting centers in the province and wer4e briefed that the electoral process was orderly.

The said election process is being held at Datu Endaila Silongan Central Elementary School in Kapinpilan, Midsayap, Cotabato. This activity was conducted to safeguard the democratic rights of citizens.

The Aksyon Alerto Radio Program of DXMS has reproted that:

1 As of 11:12 AM, voting in Brgy. Simsiman, Pigkawayan has been finished.

2 A short power interruption occurred in Pigcawayan around 10:30 but was immediately restored by 11:06 AM.

3 As of 10:37 AM, around 60 percent out of the 1,170 registered voters in Brgy. Tumbras, Midsayap Cluster 1 have casted their votes. So far, the voting process has been smooth and orderly. There was one voter who couldn’t find his name despite being able to vote in previous elections.

Photos below were from CCCA-Aksyon Alerto-DXMS monitoring units.

OPAPRU Sec. Carlito Galvez and BTA MP Kelie Antao arrives in Brgy. Manarapan, Carmen Cluster to monitor the situation of the plebiscite. Photo courtesy of Early Response Network.

All smiles. The voting process has been smooth and peaceful at Pedtad Elementary School, Brgy. Pedtad, Kabacan, SGA. Photo courtesy of Early Response Network

Brig. Gen. Placer (left) visiting one of the schools where voting was on going to assess and evaluate the electoral process. (PR-12 photos)