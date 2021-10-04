  Monday Oct, 04 2021 03:02:30 PM

BARMM throws all out support to PRRD’s candidates, vows support to Mayor Sara

NDBC BANTAY HALALAN 2022 • 13:45 PM Mon Oct 4, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim has assured President Duterte of the BARMM leaders’ support to whoever are his candidates to be the country’s leaders.

COTABATO CITY - The leadership of the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) today announced its strong support to President Duterte’s choice of the country’s next leaders.

In a statement released today by BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, he said Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has all the support of the Bangsamoro government and its leaders should she decides to seek the highest post of the land.

Ebrahim said of Mayor Sara wins “we are confident (she) will continue the legacy of peace and commitment to progress in Mindanao, especially in the BARMM.”

Ebrahim issued the statement after President Duterte, during the filing of candidacy of Sen. Bong Go as vice presidential candidate, that Mayor Sara will seek the presidency with Sen. Bong as her running mate.

After expressing his support to whoever is President Duterte’s candidates, Ebrahim said: “we likewise reiterate our immense appreciation to Pres. Duterte for recognizing the urgency and necessity of the postponement of the elections in the BARMM and consequently extending the transition period.” (PNA)

 

 

