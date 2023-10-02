BARMM traders welcome resumption of Cotabato Airport commercial flights

COTABATO CITY – The business community in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has welcomed the resumption of commercial flights of two airline companies at the Cotabato Airport starting Sunday.

Lawyer Roland Hallid-Torres, chairman of the Bangsamoro Business Council (BBC), said the resumption of Cotabato Airport and the commercial flights have beneficial effects on regional tourism and business activities, ultimately contributing to the region's economic growth.

"This has a positive impact on the business sector as we will be able to go back to our usual operations that necessitate connectivity," Torres said in a statement by Bangsamoro Information Office.

After about 100 days of rehabilitation, the Cotabato Airport’s runway marks a significant step in improving air travel accessibility and safety in the region.

The Cotabato Airport, also known as Awang Airport, is located in Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, serving the general area of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, North Cotabato and Lanao del Sur provinces and Cotabato City, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) classified it as a Class 1 principal (major domestic) airport. It was shut down for all aircraft except for helicopters on June 22 due to safety issues and rehabilitation of the runway like asphalt overlay.

The airport resumed its operations but only for military and small private planes on August 19, and commercially on October 1, Sunday.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC), through its Bangsamoro Airport Authority (BAA) and the Civil Aviation Board of Bangsamoro (CAABB), also announced the partial opening of the airport terminal for daily services.

Sunday morning’s first commercial aircraft to land at Cotabato Airport was the Cebu Pacific, carrying passengers from Manila.

An hour later, the Manila-Cotabato PAL flight landed with its passengers applauding and clapping as the aircraft came to a complete stop, according to Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Trade (MTIT-BARMM) Director-General Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo, among the passengers.

(Photos below courtesy of MTIT Director Gen. Rosslaini Alonto-Sinarimbo)