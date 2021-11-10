BARMM vegetable derby field day

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Local Government of Pagalungan conducted the BARMM Vegetable Derby’s Farmers’ Field Day today in Sitio Namli, Brgy. Layog, Pagalungan, Maguindanao, BARMM, 10 November 2021.

Today’s activity is part of the 2-day culmination of the Vegetable Derby project, where farmer-beneficiaries and partner seed companies start to harvest and market the various vegetable produce, including eggplant, bitter melon, green beans, and Spanish pepper. A field tour and study is also organized for farmers and participants who would like to learn innovative technologies on vegetable farming led by the partner seed companies.

Former MinDA chair Sec. Emmanuel Pinol said MinDA under his watch initiated this project to contribute to the development of the local vegetable industry through capacity development, market access and promotion, and strong partnership among the key players in the Municipality of Pagalungan, Maguindanao Province.

MinDA and LGU-Pagalungan also engaged partnerships with prominent Mindanao seed companies such as Allied Botanicals, Eastwest, Kaneko, and Seedworks to provide technical assistance and support to farmers in the areas of land preparation, planting, innovation sharing, and harvesting.

The recognition and awarding ceremony for outstanding vegetable produce and farmers, business matching, and other promotional activities will happen during the Day 2 culmination proper tomorrow, 11 November 2021.