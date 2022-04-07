BARMM, zero new COVID-19 infections, sa Region 12 may 8

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced that nobody was infected with COVID-19 while the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported eight new cases.

Nobody was healed from six active cases in BARMM Region 12 has reported 20 patients have recovered.

No one was killed due to COVID-19 related diseases in two regions.