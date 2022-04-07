  Thursday Apr, 07 2022 04:25:35 AM

BARMM, zero new COVID-19 infections, sa Region 12 may 8

HEALTH • 21:30 PM Wed Apr 6, 2022
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) today announced that nobody was infected with COVID-19 while the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region reported eight new cases.

Nobody was healed from six active cases in BARMM Region 12 has reported 20 patients have recovered.

No one was killed due to COVID-19 related diseases in two regions. 

