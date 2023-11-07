BARMM's SGA elected village,SK officials take oath before CM Ebrahim

COTABATO CITY - Winning Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates from the 63 barangays in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) took their oaths on Monday, November 6, 2023, inside the Bangsamoro Government Center before BARMM Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim.

The historic oath-taking ceremony was the first for SGA BLGU officials since the SGA's 63 barangays were officially turned over to the BARMM following a plebiscite in February 2019. It was led by Al Haj Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim.

Butch Malang, Administrator of the SGA Development Authority (SGADA), reminded newly-elected officials to embody Moral Governance, which he describes as the Bangsamoro Government's leading advocacy. He also assured SGA barangay and SK officials that the SGADA will continue to provide services to the SGA as it performs its functions for its constituents.

Meanwhile, MILG Minister Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo stated that all newly-elected officials in the BARMM, including the SGA, will go through Bangsamoro Barangay Newly-Elected Officials (BBNEO) training. "Para ho klaro kung ano yung mga steps ninyo para tuloy-tuloy yung serbisyo sa barangay," Sinarimbo said in a statement.

"Massive 'yung intervention ng regional government para tulungan 'yung 63 barangays na umangat agad 'yung level of development so from the different Ministries, kay Chief Minister, kino-coordinate ng Administrator Butch Malang," Sinarimbo continued, stating that 62 barangay halls are already in various stages of construction out of the 63 SGA barangays.

He also stated that newly elected Barangay Officials and SK Members will go through Newly Elected Officials training, which will be conducted by the MILG's respective provincial and city offices; SK members will also go through mandatory SK training, which will be conducted by the Bangsamoro Youth Commission.

MILG also issued a directive to activate Transition Teams to ensure a smooth transition between outgoing and incoming barangay officials, with a focus on the physical and fiscal accountability of outgoing BARMM barangay and SK officials.

The 63 barangays of the SGA in BARMM are divided into eight area clusters: Pigcawayan, Midsayap I, Midsayap II, Kabacan, Carmen, Pikit I, Pikit II, and Pikit III. ###