Basilan board member slain in gun attack

ISABELA CITY - A shooting incident occurred at approximately 1:50 PM today in front of Sumisip District Hospital, Brgy Basak, Sumisip, Basilan, involving Hon. Nasser Asarul, the 2nd District Board Member.

The incident led to a swift response from Sumisip Municipal Police Station personnel, led by Police Senior Master Sergeant Gajhier M Baral.

Initial reports from the police blotter dated November 8, 2023, revealed that an argument erupted while Hon. Nasser Asarul and his group were having refreshments at a local eatery.

The suspect, identified as Basid Kari Karim, 45 years old and a resident of Brgy Buli-Buli, Sumisip, Basilan, confronted the group, leading to a heated altercation.

In the midst of the dispute, Basid Kari Karim allegedly opened fire on Hon. Nasser Asarul and his companions. Promptly responding to the incident, one of the victim's associates retaliated, killing the suspect in the process.

Asarul, critically injured in the shooting, was rushed to Lamitan Hospital for medical attention. Regrettably, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The crime scene yielded significant evidence, including three empty shells of caliber .45 and fifteen empty M16 rifle cartridges.

Investigations are ongoing, and a progress report will follow to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

The Sumisip Municipal Police Station assures the public of their commitment to swiftly and thoroughly investigate this incident.