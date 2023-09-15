Basilan's 2nd Balay Silangan Reformation Center is now open

COTABATO CITY — Lamitan City marks a new milestone in the fight against the drug menace after a Balay Silangan Reformation Center was inaugurated at Barangay Maganda, Lamitan City, on September 13, 2023.

Lamitan City Balay Silangan is the 26th established in the region.

The said inauguration was spearheaded by Mayor Roderick Furigay, along with PDEA Regional Director Christian O. Frivaldo, CESE, and Basilan Provincial Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman, who graced the event as the guest of honor and speaker.

Lamitan City Balay Silangan is now ready to house drug offenders who voluntarily submitted themselves to avail of the government's reformation program.

Director Frivaldo and other line agencies vowed their full support as they inked their commitment through a Memorandum of Understanding and Manifesto of Commitment.

Director Frivaldo states, "I commend LGU Lamitan and the Provincial Government for their unwavering efforts and their continued support of the government’s fight against illegal drugs, and I look forward to this endeavor being a testament to achieving a drug-cleared Lamitan City."

The inauguration ceremony was likewise attended by Vice Governor Yusop Alano, PCol Carlos Madronio, Provincial Director, LTC Cyril Santander Commanding Officer 18IB, MILG Provincial Director Ra-Diyah Akmad, City Councillors, other BARMM Ministries Provincial Directors from TESDA, MTIT, MSSD, MBHTE, Punong Barangays, CSOs, and Religious Leaders.