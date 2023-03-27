Bishop urges South Cotabato gov’t to defend open-pit mining ban

KORONADAL CITY - A Catholic bishop has challenged South Cotabato’s chief executive to defend the province’s ban on open-pit mining after an appeals court ruled that its application is limited only to small-scale operations.

In a recent letter to Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo, Bishop Cerilo Casicas of Marbel urged the official “to exert his best effort to defend the rights of the people to a balanced and healthy ecology”.

“It is of vital importance that the true meaning and heart of the ordinance is not in any way compromised or defeated,” Casicas said.

The bishop urged the governor to join them in “the moral imperative to act together decisively in order to save our common home”.

He said that mining operations will erase vast areas of agricultural lands, destroy the remaining watershed, and will cause massive flooding in Mindanao.

Undaunted by the ruling, Casicas said “we remain firm with our stand that open-pit mining operations in South Cotabato pose a great risk to the integrity of the environment of our province and its neighbors. At stake are the health and livelihoods of many.”

The prelate also asked Tamayo for a dialogue on the CA ruling “and to enlighten us on what their plan of action is regarding this decision.”

Meanwhile, the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center (LRC), which works with communities threatened by the risks of open pit mining projects, said the provincial government can still appeal the CA decision.

“This is not the end of the line for the open pit mining ban. Certainly the provincial government on behalf of their constituencies has the duty to appeal the CA decision precisely as the decision recognizes their police powers,” said Atty. Rolly Peoro, Direct Legal Services Coordinator of LRC.

“The regulatory role granted to local governments is very much part of the national level of mineral and resource governance laws, and hence cannot be limited to just small-scale mining projects.”

“Gov. Tamayo is in prime position to push back against this curtailment of the autonomy granted by the Local Government Code to local chief executives defending their constituents’ right to a balanced and healthful ecology,” Peoro also said.