  Sunday Oct, 29 2023 04:05:11 PM

Bomb courier slain in IED premature blast in Maguindanao del Sur

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 14:30 PM Sun Oct 29, 2023
78
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – A suspected member of Dawlah Islamiyah was blasted to death after an improvised bomb he was carrying prematurely went off Sunday.

Major Saber Balogan, spokesperson of 601st Infantry Brigade spokesperson, said the blast occurred at about 7:30 Sunday morning in Barangay Sambulawan, Datu Salibo Maguindanao del Sur.

Citing initial Army investigation, Balogan said a certain Commander Pagadian of the Dawlah Islamiyah Torayfe Group was killed when the suspected improvised explosive device he was carrying prematurely exploded.

No civilian was hurt in the blast that sent jitters to residents of Sambulawan, a populated village of Datu Salibo.

Balogan, in a radio interview, could not say if it was election related but stressed that local authorities are determining where the victim intended to plant the IED and for what motive.

Datu Salibo is among the areas of operation of Dawlah Islamiyah and extremists Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIFF), local terrorist groups the pledge allegiance to the ISIS.

It was the second premature explosion of a bomb courier in Maguindanao del Sur this month.

On October 14, Saturday, a local terrorist was killed in an accidental explosion of an improvised bomb he was assembling in Barangay Malangog in Datu Unsay, Maguindanao del Sur.

The military identified the slain bomb courier as Tantrex Amerudin Eskak, a BIFF member.

Brig. Gen. Oriel L. Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, confirmed the blast victim was manufacturing the IED when it accidentally exploded in Barangay Malangog.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

MSSD-BARMM may paalala sa mga beneficiary ng 4Ps, Social pension, livelihood assistance

COTABATO CITY - Ang Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) ay isang ahensya ng Bangsamoro Government at hindi isang partisan organization...

Bomb courier slain in IED premature blast in Maguindanao del Sur

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – A suspected member of Dawlah Islamiyah was blasted to death after an improvised bomb he was carrying...

PRO-12 deploys 202 personnel for MagSur BSKE

GEN. SANTOS CITY - The Police Regional Office 12 – Police Regional Office 12 under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, regional director,...

PRO-BAR implements liquor ban

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao del Norte - Ang Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) ay mahigpit na ipatutupad ang liquor ban...

I love you Lord, my strength

Thirtieth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Exodus 22:20-26 Thus says the LORD: “You shall not harass the newcomer, nor shall you afflict...