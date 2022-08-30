BREAKING: Maguindanao town police chief, companion slain in ambush

► The slain town police chief is a professor of National Police College

► He is serving as professor for Human Resource Management and Transformational Leadership - Master of Arts in Education, Major in Educational Management, Graduate School of Education, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa Academic Year 2022-2023.

► A graduate of BS Education with Doctorate in Philosophy. He earned his Master in Public Administration at the National College of Administration and Governance in UP Diliman in 2020.

► Currently, he is an assistant faculty via online for graduate programs of the Philippine Christian University in Manila and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa.

► Three other cops were injured in the ambush.

COTABATO CITY - Patay sa ambush si Lt. Reynaldo Samsom, hepe ng Ampatuan municipal police statioin sa Ampatuan, Maguindanao matapos na ambusin 10:00 kaninang umaga sa Barangay Kapinpilan, Ampatuan, Maguindanao.

Kinumpirma ito ni Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police regional director ng BARMM.

Aniya nagpapatuloy ang manhunt operation laban sa mga nang-ambush sa patrol car na sinasakyan ni Lt. Samson at driver nito.

Sila ay nasawi on the spot.

Tinangay din ng mga suspect ang baril ng mga nasawing biktima.

Nagpapatuloy ang manhunt operation laban sa mga suspect sa tulong ng Army.

Ang ambush site ay malapit lang sa lugar na may mga bahay sa Barangay Kapinpilan.

Kilalanin si Lt. Samson.

At the time of his death, Lt. Samson is a professor of prestigious schools in the country.

A graduate of Bachelor of Science in Education, Lt. Samson also earned his Doctorate in Philosophy from the Bicol University in Legazpi City in 2015. He also earned his Master in Public Administration at the National College of Administration and Governance in UP Diliman in 2020.

Currently, he is an assistant faculty via online for graduate programs of the Philippine Christian University in Manila and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa.

He is also teaching at the National Police College in Silang, Cavite.

In his Aug. 28 Facebook posts, Lt. Samson shared photos with his students who graduated Master in Management in National Security Administration (MMNSA) at Philippine Christian University.

He is serving as professor for Human Resource Management and Transformational Leadership - Master of Arts in Education, Major in Educational Management, Graduate School of Education, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa Academic Year 2022-2023.

“Congratulations my dear Graduates for MASTER IN MANAGEMENT in National Security Administration (MMNSA) Batch 2 under my tutelage,” he said in his FB post two days before his untimely demise.

“May you always be the bastion of peace, security and development for our Motherland. Forever grateful, thankful and hopeful for your career in Public Service and Governance. Kudos and PADAYON mga Paham sa Pamahala ng Pambansang Pangangasiwang Pang-Seguridad,” he told his former students via his FB page. (Edwin O. Fernandez)