Bus conductor slain, driver hurt in NoCot gun attack

KABACAN, North Cotabato – An unidentified gunman shot dead Wednesday a bus conductor of Rural Tours inside what supposed to be a police well-guarded integrated bus terminal in Barangay Kayaga.

The bus driver was also injured, police investigation showed.

The shooting occurred at about 4 or 5 a.m.

Police Major John Meridel Calinga, Kabacan PNP chief, identified the fatality as Eliezer Inggay, 40, of Kitaotao, Bukidnon and bus driver Crisanto Cuesta, 42, of Don Carlos, Bukidnon.

Inggay died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds while Cuesta was rushed to a hospital nearby.

Both were shot at close range by gunmen inside the bus.

The Kabacan PNP said the Rural Tours Bus had just arrived from Cagayan de Oro City and had a stopover in Kabacan and was to proceed to Tacurong City.

Calinga said initial investigation showed that the bus driver had an altercation with unidentified passenger while in Cagayan de Oro City or Bukidnon.

He said the suspect fled on foot toward a waiting accomplice on board a motorbike and sped away.

“We have persons of interest already, we continue our investigation,” Calinga said in an interview by DXND Radyo Bida Kidapawan.

Responding police found five empty shells for cal. 45 pistol.

Investigation continues.