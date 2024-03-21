CENRO Kiamba releases adult plumage Gray-Faced Buzzard back to the wild

KORONADAL CITY - An adult plumage Gray-faced Buzzard that was rescued recently by a fisher folk has returned to its natural habitat after it was freed on March 19, by the personnel from DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Kiamba.

CENR Officer Felix Robles said that the migratory raptor was turned over to his office by a concerned citizen of Barangay Lomuyon, Kiamba, Sarangani Province, after a fisherman found it floating in the sea.

Based on the examination conducted by the technical personnel of CENRO Kiamba in collaboration with DENR-12 Science Research Specialist II Dr. Roy Mejorada, the Gray-faced Buzzard was found to be in good health with no wounds or fractures. It was alert, responsive, and in overall good condition. Following the assessment, the raptor was promptly released back into the wild.

CENR Officer Robles expressed gratitude for the public's awareness and concern for wildlife, attributing the successful turnover of the migratory raptor to the information drive conducted in previous years. “This heartening event serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the positive impact of public involvement in preserving our natural environment,” he said. (With report and photos from ADTenio, CENRO Kiamba IO Designate) |